UP Viral Video: Kanwariyas Vandalise Bike, Brutally Assault Biker For Allegedly Damaging Holy Kanwar In Saharanpur

Three days after resorting to vandalism in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Kanwariyas have done it again in Uttar Pradesh, this time in Saharanpur. Kanwariyas created massive ruckus after their sacred kanwar was allegedly broken in an accident on Saharanpur-Dehradun highway. First a bike rider was brutally assaulted, and then his motorcycle was destroyed. Video of the incident has gone viral.

कल कांवड़ियों ने इसी तरह रुड़की में ई रिक्शा और हरिद्वार में ट्रक में तोड़फोड़ की थी। pic.twitter.com/DdukUtXX7r — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 24, 2024

The angry Kanwariyas started creating a ruckus by accusing the bike rider of breaking the Kanwar. As soon as the police were informed, they reached the spot and pacified the Kanwariyas.

A similar case was reported in Roorkee of Uttarakhand at the same time. On similar allegations, Kanwariyas resorted to vandalism and broke an auto-rickshaw in Roorkee.

4. Kanwariyas vandalized a truck in Bahadarabad, Haridwar and also beat up the driver. pic.twitter.com/ZS3p6gvhJg — Md Hafizur Rahman (@MdHafiz59473117) July 24, 2024

This comes just three days after on July 21, Sunday, Kanwariyas resorted to violence over alleged damage to their sacred kanwar. The pilgrims claimed that their Kanwar, a sacred water pot carried during their journey, was damaged due to an accident on their route. High-voltage drama was witnessed in the city as the matter escalated further after heated arguments. A purported video of the incident has appeared on social media and has now gone viral.

This happened in UP's Muzaffarnagar after a group of Kanwariyas suspected their Kanwar was desecrated by a car on the highway. pic.twitter.com/Sp9qHP9rry — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 22, 2024

Kanwar yatra

The holy expedition called Kanwar Yatra commences on the first day of Sawan (Shravan), which is Monday, July 22, 2024 as per English calendar. It will culminates on the Chaturdashi Tithi, i.e., August 2, 2024, as holy Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva. The pilgrims who participate in this yatra are called as Kanwariyas.

The Uttar Pradesh police had announced that the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) will be closed for heavy vehicles starting Monday, July 22, in the view of Kanwar Yatra. Traffic will be diverted to alternative routes, with restrictions extending to all vehicles, including private cars, from July 29. These diversions will continue to be enforced till August 5.