UP: Villagers Block UP Minister Dharampal Singh’s Convoy By Herding Stray Cattle In Bareilly (Watch)

Twitter

Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh faced an embarrassing situation in UP’s Bareilly on Thursday as locals herded stray cattle in front of his convoy to register their protest against stray cattle menace in the sate.

As per news reports, the minister along with principal secretary of department Rajnish Dubey was on his way to lay the foundation stone of a veterinary polyclinic in Amla when the alleged incident took place. Singh is an MLA from Aonla assembly constituency. Reports suggest that his convoy remained held up for around 40 minutes.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The villagers were persuaded to clear the road after they were given an assurance by the minister, said SDM Govind Ram Maurya.

In view of the minister's programme, sweepers were posted to ensure the road remained clean and free of obstructions with no stray animals around. When the villagers came to know about this, they brought hundreds of stray cattle and let them loose on the road.

When the SDM got to know about the chaos, he and the Sisauli Inspector reached the spot, but the angry locals got into a tussle with them.

The villagers later protested in front of the minister and raised the issue of stray cattle when his convoy reached there.

"Cow shelter will soon be set up"

"Minister Dharampal Singh explained to the villagers and assured them that a cow shelter will soon be set up after identifying land of the gram sabha in the area," the SDM added.

The problem of stray cattle was raised prominently by the opposition parties during the state assembly polls last year.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)