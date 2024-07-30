 UP: Video Shows Woman’s Body Thrown From Boat Into Ganga River By 4 Men; Honour Killing Suspected
A video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday showed four men throwing the body of a woman from a boat into the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. Soon after the video surfaced, police started investigating the matter.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
In a video which surfaced on social media on Tuesday, four men can be seen allegedly throwing a woman's body from a boat into the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.

In the video, a man can be seen standing beside the body kept at the front of the boat and examining whether it is tight properly. On instructions to throw the body into the river, three men approach the woman's body and push it into the water. 

Watch the video here:

As per reports, soon after the video surfaced on social media, Hapur police scrambled to their feet to investigate the matter. Currently, they are examining the footage and trying to identify the people seen in the video. 

Initial reports suggest that the whole incident could be a matter of honour killing. It is believed that the murder was done at a different place and later, the body was shifted onto a boat and thrown into the Ganga River.

