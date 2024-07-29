VIDEO: Woman Tied to Tree, Beaten, Face Blackened & Garlanded With Slippers In Front Of Her Kids Over Extra-Marital Affair In UP’s Pratapgarh

Woman Punished Over Extra-Marital Affair In UP's Pratapgarh | X

Pratapgarh: In an inhumane incident, a woman was subjected to Taliban-like punishment in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. The woman was punished as she was caught red-handed while talking to her lover. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet and the video shows that the woman was tied to a tree, her hair chopped-off and face blackened with black ink. The woman was also thrashed in front of her son and daughters due to her love affair with a younger man from the village.

The incident occurred in Chhotki Ibrahimpur village which falls under the Hathigawa village in Pratapgarh. The woman was accused of having an extra-marital affair with a boy in the village and the panchayat ordered the punishment for both of them. However, the lover managed to escape and the villager caught the woman and tied her to the tree. The woman had three children, a son and two daughters. Her eldest son is 12-years-old and she has two younger daughters.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media in which it can be seen in the video that the woman is tied to a tree, garlanded with slippers and face blackened with black ink. Her hair were also chopped after tying to the tree. The woman was also reportedly thrashed by the villagers for continuing the love affair even after the villagers warned her of consequences. A man can be heard in the video saying that these are the kids of the woman, he also says that this is the son and these are her daughters.

The woman was subjected to the brutal punishment in front of her kids and husband. There are reports that her husband works in Mumbai and the woman started the love affair with the young man from the same village in absence of her husband. The woman was caught talking to her lover and the matter was brought to the panchayat, where the villagers linked the love affair to the honour of the village after which the barbaric punishment was announced.

The lover managed to escape and reach the police station where he lodged a complaint after which the police reached the spot and rescued the woman. There are reports that 15 people have been arrested in connection with the matter and the police have initiated an investigation. Police personnel have been station in the village for security reasons.