UP: Vande Bharat Train’s Nose Cone Damaged After Colliding With Animal In Agra, None Injured; Visuals Surface

A major accident was averted on Monday night after a Vande Bharat Express train travelling from Varanasi to Agra in Uttar Pradesh collided with an animal at 9:45 pm at Chhalesar. The incident caused panic among the passengers, but no one was injured.

As per reports, the collision was so severe that a part of the nose cone broke. A video of the train halted at a station showed the damaged train.

Reports suggest that soon after the accident, the loco pilot applied emergency brakes, creating panic among the passengers. The train stood still on the railway track for about 30 minutes and continued its journey.

The train was inspected by the railway's technical crew after the loco pilot halted it, and then it departed for Cantt station. The train was travelling fifty kilometres per hour at the time of the collision.

Except on Fridays, the Vande Bharat Express train travels daily between Agra and Varanasi. At six in the morning, this train leaves from Agra Cantt station and arrives in Varanasi at one in the afternoon. At 3.20 pm, it leaves Varanasi and arrives in Cantt at 10.20 pm.

As per reports, the railway administration has started an investigation into the matter.