UP: BJP MLA Falls Down From Platform Due To Overcrowding While Flagging Off Vande Bharat Express At Etawah Station; VIDEO

In an incident that could have proved dangerous, a woman BJP MLA who was present at Etawah railway station along with other BJP members to flag off the Vande Bharat train fell from the platform onto the railway track due to overcrowding. A video showed political workers gathered in large numbers on the Etawah platform to "flag off" the Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express.

While flagging off the train, BJP's Etawah Sadar MLA Sarita Bhadauria fell in front of the Vande Bharat train due to the massive crowding at the platform moments before the train was to arrive at the station. Videos on social media showed a large crowd gathered at the platform to "welcome" the Vande Bharat Express. However, the situation looked like getting out of control and for a brief moment it definitely did, as the video shows.

Video shows a policeman standing behind the MLA when she fell down from the platform. This happened just before the Vande Bharat Express was to arrive. It can be heard in the video that the Vande Bharat kept honking so that the track could be cleared.

Luckily for the BJP MLA, she was back on her feet and the people helped her get back on the platform before anything untoward incident took place. However, the video raises serious questions over the organisers allowing such large number of people inside the railway station just to catch a glimpse of the Vande Bharat Express.

Claims are made that supporters of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Etawah Jitendra Dohre and BJP's former MP from Etawah Ramashankar Katheria's supporters stormed the station in a race to "flag off" the Vande Bharat Express.

Though the BJP MLA escaped unhurt in the incident, the video shows that the overcrowding at Etawah Railway Station could have proved disastrous.

It has been often noticed that the race to claim credit for infrastructure projects results in chaos during programmes held to celebrate them. The organisers of the programme were also questioned and netizens wondered how could such a huge crowd be allowed at the station on the platform.