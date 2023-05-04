 UP Urban Body Polls: Big voter turnout in small towns
Our CorrespondentUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Lucknow: Voter’s turnout was dull in big cities, including Lucknow, in the first phase of the urban local bodies’ elections in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. In smaller towns, the scene was different where a large number of people turned out to cast their votes. In the urban bodies of 37 districts of UP that went for polls on Thursday, the voter turnout was 63%. In Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) only, 36.97% votes were polled.

In smaller cities, 66.48% votes were polled in Mahrajganj municipal council while 42.95% turnout was recorded in Deoria. In big cities, Prayagraj recorded 33.61%, Mathura 44.3, Varanasi 41.32, Agra 40.32 and Jhansi 53.68%. Barring a few stray incidents of violence, polling remained peaceful.

According to the state election commission, the polling in town areas around Lucknow was good with Mahona recording 84% and Bakshi Ka Talab 56.25%. In posh areas, voters remained indoors while in semi-urban areas, long queues were witnessed.

UP Urban Body Polls: Opposition leaders missing, CM Yogi & ruling BJP leaders toil hard in campaign
article-image

