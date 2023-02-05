UP: Uniform Civil Code undemocratic, won't benefit anyone, says AIMPLB

Representational image |

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the supreme religious body of Muslim community in the country has termed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as un democratic and against the constitution. The board in its executive meeting held in Lucknow on Sunday said that the constitution of India has given the liberty to everyone to follow his faith and personal law board is a part of it. The board appealed to the government to respect the religious freedom of people and not to implement UCC. It said that neither it is possible to have such a code in such a big country nor would it benefit anyone.

Abide by places of worship act, appeals AIMPLB

The executive of AIMPLB also appealed to the union government to abide by the places of worship act which was passed by the parliament. It is the duty of the government to safeguard this act which is also in the benefit of the people of this country. Reacting sharply to the recent announcements made by the various state governments regarding the Waqf properties, the AIMPLB said that the Muslim community must protect it and set up more and more educational institutions. The executive body also expressed concern over the incidents of razing down the properties of those involved in peaceful and democratic protests. It said that protest is the constitutional right but it is being denied and there are incidents where innocents have been languishing in jail without any reason. Board appealed to the courts to take cognizance of the atrocities committed on the poor and minorities and ensure justice.

Use model Nikahnama, board directs Muslim community

The AIMPLB also issued a directive for the Muslim community regarding unreasonable expenses incurred on marriages and other functions. It said that model Nikahnama be used in marriages and it should be done with being extravagant. Board asked the community to involve the elders in resolving their disputes. On the religious conversions, the board said that the constitution has permitted people to choose whatever religion they wish. It is unfortunate that few of the state governments have brought law against it. This is nothing but depriving people of their rights provided in the constitution of India, said AIMPLB board.

