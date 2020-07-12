UP Sports minister Upendra Tiwari tests positive for coronavirus

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari has tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, UP Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan were also diagnosed with the virus.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 35,092 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the view of coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that all markets will remain closed on weekends in the state.

He said that all markets will be allowed to open from Monday to Friday and the sanitisation process in markets will be carried out on Saturday and Sunday. The directions came from the Chief Minister while he was reviewing the UNLOCK process in the state.

He has also ordered to conduct 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day in the state. Uttar Pradesh is currently under lockdown till 5 am on July 13.