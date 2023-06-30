UP: SP MLA Sits In Boat Tied Over XUV In Kanpur To Protest Against Waterlogging & Corporation (Watch)

Twitter

Samajwadi Party MLA, Amitabh Bajpai representing Kanpur's Aryanagar constituency took to the streets on Friday to protest against the Waterlogging and alleged corruption within the municipal corporation.

Bajpai placed a boat on top of his XUV and roamed in the city. Through this symbolic gesture, he aimed to highlight the inactions of the Kanpur Municipal Corporation.

Waterlogging claimed lives in Kanpur

The prevalent waterlogging situation has affected numerous areas in the city, including government hospitals and the Juhi bridge, where unfortunate drowning incidents have claimed lives. Despite these incidents, both the administration and the municipal corporation seem "unconcerned" about resolving the issue.

Bajpayee urged the city's residents to prepare themselves for the waterlogging challenges by equipping themselves with boats and life jackets. He also called attention to the fact that the concept of a "smart city" must prioritise addressing the genuine concerns and problems faced by the public.