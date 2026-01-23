 UP: Shocking Video Shows Child Sitting On Balcony Grill Edge In Ghaziabad High-Rise; Sparks Outrage Over Parental Negligence
A shocking video from Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram shows a child sitting on the outer edge of a balcony grill in a high-rise building, several floors above the ground. The clip, reportedly filmed on January 17, shows no adult supervision. The video has gone viral, triggering outrage and concerns over parental negligence and child safety.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
A screengrab from a viral video showing a child sitting on the outer edge of a balcony grill in a high-rise building in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area. |

A shocking video of a child sitting at the edge of a balcony grill in a high-rise building in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area is doing the rounds on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on January 17 and has since gone viral.

Shocking visuals from Ghaziabad high-rise

The railing seen in the video appears to be a standard metal grill design with vertical bars and one or more horizontal crossbars. The child is perched on the top horizontal bar, with legs dangling freely on the outside of the balcony, directly over the drop.

Only a small portion of the child’s body appears to be in contact with the bar, while most of the body is leaning outward towards the void. The building is several floors high, with reports suggesting the incident took place on the sixth floor or higher, making the situation extremely dangerous.

Throughout most of the video, the child is seen sitting quite calmly, occasionally shifting position or looking around. At certain moments, the child appears to gently swing their legs or adjust balance, further heightening the risk, as even a minor movement could have resulted in a fatal fall.

No adult supervision visible in video

No adult is visible in the frame supervising the child. The person recording the video appears to be inside the apartment or on an adjacent balcony, filming the scene from a distance without immediately intervening.

Even after the video ends, it remains unclear whether the child was safely removed from the railing or if any immediate action was taken to ensure the child’s safety.

Netizens raise questions over parental negligence

The video has triggered widespread concern among netizens, with many questioning parental supervision and alleged negligence, pointing out that the child appeared to be in a life-threatening situation where even a second’s lapse could have had tragic consequences.

