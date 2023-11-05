 UP Shocker: Rape Survivor & Her Family Attempt Self-Immolation In Meerut, Demand Action Against Accused; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Rape Survivor & Her Family Attempt Self-Immolation In Meerut, Demand Action Against Accused; Visuals Surface

UP Shocker: Rape Survivor & Her Family Attempt Self-Immolation In Meerut, Demand Action Against Accused; Visuals Surface

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said the woman and her family came to the 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' in Sardhana carrying inflammable substances with them and demanded the arrest of the accused in the rape case.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Rape Survivor & Her Family Attempt Self-Immolation In Meerut | Twitter

Meerut, November 5: A rape victim attempted to immolate herself during a grievance redressal programme in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a senior official said here. The incident happened on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said the woman and her family came to the 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' in Sardhana carrying inflammable substances with them and demanded the arrest of the accused in the rape case.

The inflammable substance was taken away from the family

The inflammable substance was taken away from the family by the police, and they were assured of appropriate action in the case, he said. According to Sarurpur police, the incident took place about six months ago when the woman, a minor at that time, had filed a rape case against a man from her village.

A complaint was registered in the matter

Earlier, a complaint was registered in the matter and during the investigation, it was found that the accused was not present in the area at the time of the incident. He was in Punjab, the SSP said.

Concerned police officials to take immediate action

SDM Pankaj Prakash Rathore said the matter is related to Sarurpur police station and instructions have been given to the concerned police officials to take immediate action in this matter.

Read Also
UP Shocker: Farmer Attempts Self-Immolation In Front Of DM Over Land Dispute In Muzaffarnagar;...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghaziabad Police Files FIR, Detains Man For Anti-Hindu Rant In Viral Video

Ghaziabad Police Files FIR, Detains Man For Anti-Hindu Rant In Viral Video

Kerala: A Hachiko In Kannur, Dog Waits Near Mortuary Door For 4 Months Awaiting Its Owner's Return;...

Kerala: A Hachiko In Kannur, Dog Waits Near Mortuary Door For 4 Months Awaiting Its Owner's Return;...

UP Shocker: Rape Survivor & Her Family Attempt Self-Immolation In Meerut, Demand Action Against...

UP Shocker: Rape Survivor & Her Family Attempt Self-Immolation In Meerut, Demand Action Against...

After Controversy, ISRO Chief Somanath Withdraws Publication Of His Autobiography

After Controversy, ISRO Chief Somanath Withdraws Publication Of His Autobiography

Stubble Trouble: Punjab, Haryana Spar Over Farm Fires As AQI Takes A Dip

Stubble Trouble: Punjab, Haryana Spar Over Farm Fires As AQI Takes A Dip