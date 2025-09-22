 UP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida

UP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida

The couple, married for eight years, lived in a rented house with their two children in Dadri village.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Noida: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar. A 36-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 28-year-old wife to death over suspicions of an extramarital affair. The accused has been arrested.

The couple, married for eight years, lived in a rented house with their two children in Dadri village.

The accused has been identified as Sonu Sharma and the deceased as Chanchal Sharma. Chanchal worked at a pizza restaurant. Sonu suspected Chanchal was having an affair with a colleague.

Sonu, a resident of Bulandshahr who had been away from home for work for about two months, frequently argued with Chanchal. He had also asked her to quit her job, but she refused, stating she needed money to support the family.

FPJ Shorts
NBCC Signs MoU With HUDCO For Key Infra Projects, To Execute ₹117 Crore Developments Across 4 Cities
NBCC Signs MoU With HUDCO For Key Infra Projects, To Execute ₹117 Crore Developments Across 4 Cities
Quinton De Kock Reverses ODI Retirement As South Africa Names Squads For Pakistan And Namibia Tours
Quinton De Kock Reverses ODI Retirement As South Africa Names Squads For Pakistan And Namibia Tours
UP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida
UP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida
Congress Leaders Back Priyanka Gandhi For Criticising India’s Foreign Policy Towards Palestine
Congress Leaders Back Priyanka Gandhi For Criticising India’s Foreign Policy Towards Palestine

On Sunday morning, they had another argument, after which Sonu allegedly covered her face with a cloth and stabbed her with a knife. Their children, a seven-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son, who woke up after hearing her screams, tried to intervene, but Sonu pushed them away.

Read Also
UP: Husband Shoots Wife Over Argument, Hangs Body From Noose At Home In Greater Noida To Stage...
article-image

Sonu then called the police, confessed to murdering his wife, and fled. He was later arrested.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida

UP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida

Congress Leaders Back Priyanka Gandhi For Criticising India’s Foreign Policy Towards Palestine

Congress Leaders Back Priyanka Gandhi For Criticising India’s Foreign Policy Towards Palestine

Mid-Air Scare: Passenger Tries To Enter Cockpit Of Bengaluru-Varanasi Air India Express Flight

Mid-Air Scare: Passenger Tries To Enter Cockpit Of Bengaluru-Varanasi Air India Express Flight

2 Naxalites Killed In Encounter with Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur District

2 Naxalites Killed In Encounter with Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur District

CM Omar Abdullah-Led J&K Cabinet Set To Discuss Key Issues, Including Statehood And Reservation...

CM Omar Abdullah-Led J&K Cabinet Set To Discuss Key Issues, Including Statehood And Reservation...