UP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida

Representative pic

Noida: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar. A 36-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 28-year-old wife to death over suspicions of an extramarital affair. The accused has been arrested.

The couple, married for eight years, lived in a rented house with their two children in Dadri village.

The accused has been identified as Sonu Sharma and the deceased as Chanchal Sharma. Chanchal worked at a pizza restaurant. Sonu suspected Chanchal was having an affair with a colleague.

Sonu, a resident of Bulandshahr who had been away from home for work for about two months, frequently argued with Chanchal. He had also asked her to quit her job, but she refused, stating she needed money to support the family.

On Sunday morning, they had another argument, after which Sonu allegedly covered her face with a cloth and stabbed her with a knife. Their children, a seven-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son, who woke up after hearing her screams, tried to intervene, but Sonu pushed them away.

Sonu then called the police, confessed to murdering his wife, and fled. He was later arrested.