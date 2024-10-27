 UP Shocker: Gym Trainer Kills Woman, Body Found After 4 Months Of Death In Kanpur's VVIP Area; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Gym Trainer Kills Woman, Body Found After 4 Months Of Death In Kanpur's VVIP Area; Accused Arrested

UP Shocker: Gym Trainer Kills Woman, Body Found After 4 Months Of Death In Kanpur's VVIP Area; Accused Arrested

The police faced challenges in tracing the accused as he did not use a mobile phone.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
article-image

In shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman's body was discovered near the Kanpur District Magistrate's bungalow, four months after she was allegedly killed.

According to reports, a gym trainer named Vimal Soni confessed to the crime during police questioning. Police stated that Vimal buried the woman's body in an upscale area where government officials' bungalows are located.

A resident of Kanpur's Raipurwa locality found the woman's body while digging the ground. He immediately informed the police about the incident.

The woman had reportedly gone missing four months ago on June 24 and was declared dead after an investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Spurs vs Rockets: Tense Brawl Erupts Between Victor Wembanyama, Dillon Brooks And Chris Paul During NBA Game; Video
Spurs vs Rockets: Tense Brawl Erupts Between Victor Wembanyama, Dillon Brooks And Chris Paul During NBA Game; Video
'Incapable Railway Minister': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede At Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Leaves 9 Injured
'Incapable Railway Minister': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Ashwini Vaishnaw After Stampede At Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Leaves 9 Injured
Jharkhand: FIR Registered Against Minister Irfan Ansari For Making Derogatory Remarks Against BJP Leader Sita Soren
Jharkhand: FIR Registered Against Minister Irfan Ansari For Making Derogatory Remarks Against BJP Leader Sita Soren
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: What Candidates Need To Know
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: What Candidates Need To Know

According to police, the victim was allegedly upset upon discovering that the man's wedding had been finalised. On the day of the murder, the victim went to the gym after 20 days to meet the man. The victim and the accused got into a car, where she tried to persuade him not to marry someone else.

The conversation escalated into an argument, leading the man to punch the woman in the neck, leaving her unconscious. The accused then killed the woman.

The police faced challenges in tracing the accused as he did not use a mobile phone.

DCP (North Kanpur) Shravan Kumar Singh told reporters that teams were sent to Pune, Agra, and Punjab for investigation. He added that they are yet to ascertain if he took the jewelry the woman was wearing.

The police investigation into the matter is ongoing to explore all possible angles in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Weather Update: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know AQI, Humidity & More

Bengaluru Weather Update: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know AQI, Humidity & More

Cricketer Ishan Kishan's Father Pranav Pandey Set To Join Nitish Kumar's JDU Today

Cricketer Ishan Kishan's Father Pranav Pandey Set To Join Nitish Kumar's JDU Today

Jharkhand: FIR Registered Against Minister Irfan Ansari For Making Derogatory Remarks Against BJP...

Jharkhand: FIR Registered Against Minister Irfan Ansari For Making Derogatory Remarks Against BJP...

UP Shocker: Gym Trainer Kills Woman, Body Found After 4 Months Of Death In Kanpur's VVIP Area;...

UP Shocker: Gym Trainer Kills Woman, Body Found After 4 Months Of Death In Kanpur's VVIP Area;...

Can Indian Football Break The Cycle Of Disappointments?

Can Indian Football Break The Cycle Of Disappointments?