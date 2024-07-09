UP Shocker! Crocodile Attacks Elderly Man, Bites His Private Part While Openly Defecating Near Gandak River In Kushinagar

Representational image |

In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar was critically injured after a crocodile bit his private part while he was defecting on the bank of the Gandak canal near the Budhwa forest.

The victim, Kanhaiya Gond, was seated on the canal bank when a crocodile emerged from the water and attacked him. In his desperate attempt to save himself, Gond stood up, but the crocodile severed his private part, which was then lost in the canal.

Hearing his screams, villagers rushed to his aid and found him lying in a pool of blood. They immediately transported him to a private hospital, where doctors, seeing the severity of his injuries, referred him to a medical college. Due to his critical condition, Gond was further referred to a hospital in Gorakhpur, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Amid concerned locals, the forest department has urged people not to venture near lakes and rivers as owing to heavy rainfall, more crocodiles might come out in hunt for food or shelter.

It has also stated the need for a vigil and advised people to report any sightings of crocodiles.

Man accused of raping minor arrested in Noida

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man accused in the rape case of a minor was arrested following an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), a case was registered on Monday based on an application received in connection with the rape of a minor girl aged about one and a half years in Sadarpur under Noida Sector-39 police station area.

Subsequently, a police team was formed to arrest the wanted accused in the said incident.

With the help of electronic surveillance and local intelligence, police traced the accused and nabbed him on Tuesday.

As per the information, the accused was hiding in the forest of Sector 42 under the police station area.

After the accused was traced in the forest area, he fired at the police. In a retaliatory action, the police also fired back.

The accused sustained an injury in his leg in the encounter and was arrested.

A pistol and an empty cartridge have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

Police have registered a case against the accused under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further details on the matter are awaited.