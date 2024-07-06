 Shocking VIDEO! Dogs Tear, Eat & Feast On Human Bodies At Post-Mortem House In UP's Jhansi
Shocking VIDEO! Dogs Tear, Eat & Feast On Human Bodies At Post-Mortem House In UP's Jhansi

Uttar Pradesh has always been in the news for its poor health services, and this incident has put humanity to shame. The video shows the dogs tearing and eating dead bodies at the post-mortem house in Jhansi.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Dogs Tear, Eat & Feast On Human Bodies At Post-Mortem House In UP's Jhansi | X

Jhansi: A horrific video has surfaced on the internet in which stray dogs can be seen feasting on unattended dead bodies at the post-mortem house in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. Uttar Pradesh has always been in the news for its poor health services, and this incident has put humanity to shame. The video shows the dogs tearing and eating dead bodies at the post-mortem house in Jhansi.

The video of this heart-wrenching incident is being widely shared on social media, with internet users slamming the health services in Uttar Pradesh and demanding strict action against those responsible for the incident.

Warning: Disturbing video, Viewer's discretion advised

One internet user shared the video and said, "This video is extremely horrifying. Dogs are tearing apart a dead body in the post-mortem house of Jhansi district, Uttar Pradesh. But the health department officials shamelessly shrug off their responsibility and say that this video is not from Jhansi."

The video was recorded by an onlooker who did not even care to shoo away the dogs. However, the person who recorded the video exposed the deplorable condition of health facilities in the state. The health department should be held accountable for the incident, and strict action should be taken against the culprits. The incident is alarming as it shows that even dead bodies are not safe in the post-mortem house.

article-image

There have been instances in the state where dogs have also attacked and tried to bite patients admitted to hospitals. Additionally, there have been videos showing rats running around and even on the beds of patients receiving treatment in the state's hospitals. The state government should take cognizance of the rise in such incidents and work towards improving health facilities in Uttar Pradesh. There are no reports of any police action in connection with this matter.

