UP Shocker: Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death By Friend Over Talking To A Girl In Lucknow

Representative Image

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident a student of 10th standard in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh stabbed a classmate to death.

The incident occurred in Prayag Vidya Mandir Inter College at New Azad Nagar on Monday when two classmates clashed over talking to a girl. According to the Kanpur police both the boys were good friends earlier but had a tiff over talking to a girl of their class. While the deceased Nilendra Tiwari is 15 years old, the accused is 13 years.

Accused brought knife in school bag

According to the students of the college, the accused had brought a knife in his school bag on Monday and at lunch time he assaulted the boy. When the school staff reached the crime spot, Nilendra Tiwari was lying in a blood pool. He was rushed to Hallett Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Police have started interrogating the accused students. It has been brought to the notice of the police that the accused had threatened Nilendra of dire consequence if the latter did not stop talking to the girl. On Monday when the accused found Nilendra alone in class he started stabbing him with a knife on the neck. Doctors said that the breathing pipe of Nilendra had severely cut and caused the death.

