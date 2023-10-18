 UP Shocker: BJP Women Workers Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair After Fight Breaks Out During Conference In Jalaun; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: BJP Women Workers Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair After Fight Breaks Out During Conference In Jalaun; Visuals Surface

UP Shocker: BJP Women Workers Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair After Fight Breaks Out During Conference In Jalaun; Visuals Surface

It can be seen in the video that the women workers of the BJP are fighting with each other in the middle of the road for reasons unknown. The opposition parties are taking a dig at BJP after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
BJP Women Workers Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair After Fight Breaks Out During Conference In Jalaun | Twitter

Jalaun: In a shocking incident, a fierce fight broke out between the women workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan organised in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the women workers of the BJP are fighting with each other in the middle of the road for reasons unknown. The opposition parties are taking a dig at BJP after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

A few women are fighting with each other in the middle of the road

It can be seen in the video that a few women are fighting with each other in the middle of the road. They are seen exchanging blows and also pulling each other's hair. A huge crowd gathered around the women after the fight broke out between them. Few men who were present at the spot also started to beat the women who were fighting with each other in the middle of the road.

Samajwadi Party & Congress are taking a dig at BJP

The video of the fight is going viral on social media and the opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress are taking a dig at the BJP over the incident. Samajwadi Party took to its official social media acoount and slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

'BJP leaders and workers continue to show their indiscipline'

Samajwadi Party said, "Again there is a lot of trouble among the BJP people. Hair plucking competition took place. During the BJP conference in Jalaun, women workers clashed with each other and a fight broke out. BJP leaders and workers continue to show their indiscipline. To establish peace in the state, the Chief Minister should first teach his leaders to be disciplined."

Congress also took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh BJP

Congress also took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh BJP and said, "These are women workers of Jalaun BJP. Who are testing their power on each other in the Shakti Vandan Sammelan. The wrath of being a BJP has taken such a toll on them that they are openly creating ruckus on the streets. Think! How will the men be in a party where women are like this? May God save us from these BJP people."

Police take cognisance of the matter

Uttar Pradesh Police also took cognisance of the matter and said that necessary actions will be taken against the culprits after conducting an investigation into the matter. The police also said that the incident occurred at the Kotwali Kalpi and the Inspector has been instructed to act into the matter. The Police tweeted, "Taking cognizance of the matter, Inspector Kotwali Kalpi has been directed to take necessary action."

Read Also
TMC Alleges Party Workers 'Mistreated' During Protest At Rajghat On Gandhi Jayanti, Blames BJP's...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: BJP Women Workers Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair After Fight Breaks Out During...

UP Shocker: BJP Women Workers Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair After Fight Breaks Out During...

Soumya Vishwanathan's Gruesome Murder Haunted Me For 15 Years: Rahul Kanwal Expresses Relief After...

Soumya Vishwanathan's Gruesome Murder Haunted Me For 15 Years: Rahul Kanwal Expresses Relief After...

Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: 15 Years On, Delhi Court Convicts 4 For Murder Of TV Journalist

Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: 15 Years On, Delhi Court Convicts 4 For Murder Of TV Journalist

PHOTO: Gay Lawyer Gets Engaged To Partner In Front Of SC Day After It Denied Same-Sex Marriage...

PHOTO: Gay Lawyer Gets Engaged To Partner In Front Of SC Day After It Denied Same-Sex Marriage...

Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan, His Wife & Son Convicted, Get 7-Year Prison Term In Fake Birth Certificate...

Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan, His Wife & Son Convicted, Get 7-Year Prison Term In Fake Birth Certificate...