UP Shocker: BJP Women Workers Exchange Blows, Pull Each Other's Hair After Fight Breaks Out During Conference In Jalaun; Visuals Surface

Jalaun: In a shocking incident, a fierce fight broke out between the women workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan organised in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the women workers of the BJP are fighting with each other in the middle of the road for reasons unknown. The opposition parties are taking a dig at BJP after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

A few women are fighting with each other in the middle of the road

It can be seen in the video that a few women are fighting with each other in the middle of the road. They are seen exchanging blows and also pulling each other's hair. A huge crowd gathered around the women after the fight broke out between them. Few men who were present at the spot also started to beat the women who were fighting with each other in the middle of the road.

Samajwadi Party & Congress are taking a dig at BJP

The video of the fight is going viral on social media and the opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress are taking a dig at the BJP over the incident. Samajwadi Party took to its official social media acoount and slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

'BJP leaders and workers continue to show their indiscipline'

Samajwadi Party said, "Again there is a lot of trouble among the BJP people. Hair plucking competition took place. During the BJP conference in Jalaun, women workers clashed with each other and a fight broke out. BJP leaders and workers continue to show their indiscipline. To establish peace in the state, the Chief Minister should first teach his leaders to be disciplined."

Congress also took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh BJP

Congress also took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh BJP and said, "These are women workers of Jalaun BJP. Who are testing their power on each other in the Shakti Vandan Sammelan. The wrath of being a BJP has taken such a toll on them that they are openly creating ruckus on the streets. Think! How will the men be in a party where women are like this? May God save us from these BJP people."

प्रकरण को संज्ञान में लेकर प्र0नि0 कोतवाली कालपी को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — JALAUN POLICE (@jalaunpolice) October 18, 2023

Police take cognisance of the matter

Uttar Pradesh Police also took cognisance of the matter and said that necessary actions will be taken against the culprits after conducting an investigation into the matter. The police also said that the incident occurred at the Kotwali Kalpi and the Inspector has been instructed to act into the matter. The Police tweeted, "Taking cognizance of the matter, Inspector Kotwali Kalpi has been directed to take necessary action."