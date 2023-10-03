TMC Alleges Party Workers 'Mistreated' During Protest At Rajghat On Gandhi Jayanti, Blames BJP's 'Zamindar Govt' (WATCH)

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleges mistreatment to party workers at Rajghat |

New Delhi: The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party leader, Abhishek Banerjee, alleged that TMC workers had to "endure mistreatment" during their protest at the Rajgha (Mahatma Gan dhi's memorial), in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 2), on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Abhishek Banerjee, a Member of Parliament (MP) and the general secretary of TMC, shared video clips showing scuffle between the party workers and the police.

The TMC workers on October 2 held a protest against the central government against what they termed was Centre's failure regarding disbursement of funds to the state of West Bengal for schemes such as the MGNREGA, AWAS Yojana and other Union government schemes. The two-day protest will continue on Wednesday (October 3) too.

"Today's events at Rajghat are deeply distressing and infuriating. Our lawmakers had to endure mistreatment under the oppressive regime of the BJP's ZAMINDAR GOVERNMENT that too on #GandhiJayanti , a day dedicated to Gandhiji's principles of PEACE, NON VIOLENCE AND SWARAJ," said Abhishek Banerjee in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch: TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleges mistreatment meted out to party workers, blames BJP government for it.

Today's events at Rajghat are deeply distressing and infuriating. Our lawmakers had to endure mistreatment under the oppressive regime of the BJP's ZAMINDAR GOVERNMENT that too on #GandhiJayanti , a day dedicated to Gandhiji's principles of PEACE, NON VIOLENCE AND SWARAJ. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bkKUgakpA1 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) October 2, 2023

Keeping up with TMC's charge against Centre over lack of disposal of funds for schemes, Abhishek Banerjee further said in his tweet, "Their (TMC party workers) only crime was embracing the path of satyagraha inspired by the revered Mahatma Gandhi, in their endeavour to secure WB’s rightful dues. I implore their MASTERS to heed this message: The days of your ZAMINDARI REIGN ARE NUMBERED and the people will emerge victorious!"

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)