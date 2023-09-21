On Camera: 3 Prisoners Escape From Custody As Cops Leave Van To Have Tea In Jhansi; Video Viral

3 Prisoners Escape From Custody | Twitter

Jhansi: In a shocking incident, three accused who were being taken for appearance at the Railway Court in Jhansi escaped from police custody. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the accused who were inside a police van that was stationed outside the court was left unguarded. Taking advantage of the situation the accused opened the door of the van and escaped.

The 3 accused came out of the police van and started running on the road

The video that is going viral on social media shows that the three accused come out of the police van and start running on the road. They can be seen running after getting out of the van in the CCTV footage that is going viral. As per reports, there were around seven accused inside the van when the incident occurred. However, three accused out of the seven onboard escaped from the police custody.

Around 11 police officers were taking the seven prisoners

The incident occurred at around 1.40 PM in broad daylight on Tuesday (September 19) when around 11 police officers were taking the seven prisoners for appearance at the Railway Court in Jhansi. The accused who fled from the police custody were in jail over accusation of theft of mobile phones at railway station. The accused have been identified as Brijendra (27), Shailendra (20) and Gyanprasad (23). They were all jailed for stealing mobile phones and other valuables on railway stations.

The prisoners who escaped are still on the run

The prisoners who escaped are still on the run and no one has been caught yet. The police says that all the accused will be arrested soon. The police said a case has been registered in connection with the matter. Eight police officers, including three sub-inspectors have been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated against them for negligence during a government job.

Action against the police officers

A committee has also been formed to investigate the matter and another two teams have been formed to nab the accused who are on the run. There are reports that the team is scanning the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the area and the other areas where the absconding accused could have run. The team has conducted search operations in Madhya Pradesh and also rounded up the relatives of the accused. The police said that the accused will be under their custody soon.

People are criticising the Uttar Pradesh Police

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and people are criticising the Uttar Pradesh Police for its negligence due to which the accused escaped from their custody. The accused are seen in the video running on the streets after getting down from the policew van. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that anyone who is found to be molesting or harassing a girl will be met by Yamraj on the other turn. Netizens are sharing the video witht the caption of Yogi Adityanath's Yamraj comment.