UP Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Student From Madrasa Dies By Suicide After Facing Obscene Video Threat In Shamli

14-Year-Old Girl Student From Madrasa Dies By Suicide After Facing Obscene Video Threat In Shamli | Representative Photo

Shamli, November 16: A 14-year-old student from a madrasa ended her life by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district after alleged molestation and threat to circulate her obscene video. The police said that the accused, 24-year-old Talib, a resident of the same village, had been pressurising the girl to give a statement in his favour in court.

Disturbed by this, the girl took the extreme step. Last year, the girl’s family had filed a molestation complaint against Talib, who was granted bail after spending nearly a month in jail.

The accused has been arrested

Shamli ASP O.P. Singh, said that the accused has been arrested and put in jail, with a case under section 306 (abetment for suicide) of the IPC registered against him.

The charges of creating an obscene video and molestation are currently under investigation. The girl’s father, a labourer in Panipat, received a distress call from his daughter on Tuesday.

The accused had recorded a video of her bathing

She informed him that the accused had recorded a video of her bathing and attempted to blackmail her by threatening to make it public. Hours later, she chose to end her life.

Family members rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Despite the gravity of the situation, the police have only registered a case under section 306 of the IPC.