Disgusting! UP Cop Makes Obscene Video Of Nurse Taking Bath In Moradabad Hospital; Accused Suspended

Moradabad: In a shocking incident, a nurse accused police officer of filming her while she was taking a bath in Uttar Pradesh's Muradabad Hospital. The staff is posted at the district hospital in Moradabad and the accused is her neighbour who is also the husband of her colleague nurse. The nurse said that the accused was recording a video of her on his mobile phone while she was taking a bath. The incident occurred on Tuesday (October 10).

Someone was holding a mobile phone in his hand and was recording from the upside

The nurse alleged that she went to take a bath in the washroom in the morning at around 7 AM. After taking the bath, when she started to wear clothes she saw that someone was holding a mobile phone in his hand and was recording from the upside. The victim then immediately put on her clothes and came out to see who was recording the video, she found that the door was locked from the inside. She asked a lady present at the spot to open the door.

Husband of another staff nurse was present at the spot

The woman opened the door and saw that the husband of another staff nurse who is also a police constable was present at the spot. She asked the accused constable to show her his mobile phone, to which the constable denied and pushed the nurse and escaped from there. The victim then said that she went to the Civil Lines Police Station and registered a complaint against the accused.

The accused police constable is still absconding

The accused police constable is still absconding after the incident. The police has launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The mobile phone of the accused has been seized and the phone has been sent to the forensic lab for investigation. The accused is the husband of the staff nurse Anjali Devi who works at the district hospital in Moradabad. The victim also said that the constable deleted the video while she was snatching the phone from him.

The accused police constable has been suspended

The police said that the matter has been registered at the police station and the accused police constable has been suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been initiated against the constable in connection of the matter. The police said, "The investigation of the said case has been given to the Superintendent of Police, City, Moradabad. The accused constable has been suspended with immediate effect pending investigation. If the allegations are found proven in the investigation, further legal action will be taken."