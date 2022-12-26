e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiq Ur Rahman Barq slams BJP over COVID surge, says it is political corona

UP: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiq Ur Rahman Barq slams BJP over COVID surge, says it is political corona

"It is BJP's political Corona. As Rahul Gandhi is entering Delhi, they are in distress and due to that they are doing it," said Barq.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party MP Shafiq Ur Rahman Barq |
Follow us on

Uttar Pradesh: In the wake of surge in COVID cases in the country, Samajwadi Party's MP Shafiq Ur Rahman Barq commented on the rise on Monday afternoon.

"It is BJP's political Corona. As Rahul Gandhi is entering Delhi, they are in distress and due to that they are doing it," said Barq.

His statement was directed to the notice that was issued to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party regarding following the COVID precautions during Bharat Jodo Yatra or else cancel it.

Barq claimed that the ruling party is distressed as the Yatra entered the national capital a couple of days back. Hence in order to curb Rahul's popularity in the public, the BJP has taken such move and brought ahead the corona outbreak.

Nationwide alert has been issued amid fresh surge

The Union Ministry of Health has issued a nationwide alert in states and Union Territories to take precautionary measures ahead of a fresh surge in the infections. As multiple new variants are found in countries worldwide, citizens are appealed to follow COVID norms and take utmost care of their health.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia questions Congress' Bharat Jodo ideology after party's Covid...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: BSF Jawan lynched in Nadiad for protesting against daughter's obscene video

Gujarat: BSF Jawan lynched in Nadiad for protesting against daughter's obscene video

Old Pension Scheme: Unfunded pension scheme tax on future generation, says Sanjeev Sanyal

Old Pension Scheme: Unfunded pension scheme tax on future generation, says Sanjeev Sanyal

SSR death case: 'Sushant's body looked like he was murdered,' Mortuary servant makes explosive claim...

SSR death case: 'Sushant's body looked like he was murdered,' Mortuary servant makes explosive claim...

Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist in Goa

Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist in Goa

WATCH: Kashmiri students allegedly thrashed at AMU, protests ensue

WATCH: Kashmiri students allegedly thrashed at AMU, protests ensue