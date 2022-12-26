UP: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiq Ur Rahman Barq slams BJP over COVID surge, says it is political corona

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiq Ur Rahman Barq |

Uttar Pradesh: In the wake of surge in COVID cases in the country, Samajwadi Party's MP Shafiq Ur Rahman Barq commented on the rise on Monday afternoon.

"It is BJP's political Corona. As Rahul Gandhi is entering Delhi, they are in distress and due to that they are doing it," said Barq.

His statement was directed to the notice that was issued to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party regarding following the COVID precautions during Bharat Jodo Yatra or else cancel it.

Barq claimed that the ruling party is distressed as the Yatra entered the national capital a couple of days back. Hence in order to curb Rahul's popularity in the public, the BJP has taken such move and brought ahead the corona outbreak.

Nationwide alert has been issued amid fresh surge

The Union Ministry of Health has issued a nationwide alert in states and Union Territories to take precautionary measures ahead of a fresh surge in the infections. As multiple new variants are found in countries worldwide, citizens are appealed to follow COVID norms and take utmost care of their health.