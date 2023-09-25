UP: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Inclusivity, Outreach To Non-Hindu Religions In Historic Shift

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to reach out to religions other than Hindu. The Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked the workers to intensify work among the people belonging to other religions.

While addressing on the concluding day of his three days camp in Lucknow on Sunday, the RSS Chief said that there is a need to increase reach among people belonging to Sikh, Muslim & Christian religions. He asked Sangh workers to go to Mosques, Churches and Gurdwaras and contact people there.

Rashtriya Muslim Manch

While RSS has a separate body in the Rashtriya Muslim Manch that works among the Muslim community, it has no such thing for the other religions. Sangh has now decided to induct more and more people from other religious communities with it. The RSS top leadership has decided to make the parent body more inclusive with workers from every religious community.

A day before Bhagwat had held a meeting with the office-bearers of Sangh and Pracharaks regarding the celebrations of the centenary year in 2025. The Sangh Chief has set a target of establishing Shakhas (units of RSS) in every village of the country by the year 2025. The RSS Chief has asked workers to plan for special programmes in every village of the country during the centenary year.

Increasing reach among Dalit community

Besides, the Sangh Chief has issued special instructions regarding increasing the reach of the organization among the Dalit community. He has asked the workers to hold more Shakhas in the Dalit-dominated areas and erect camps, listen to their problems and provide solutions. Bhagwat asked the Sangh workers to help the Dalit community in getting the benefits of the welfare schemes started by the union & state governments. The Sangh has also decided to hold special conventions for women in different parts of the country and increase its base among them.

During his three-day camp in Lucknow, UP, RSS Chief also met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed various issues including the proposed inauguration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

