UP: RSS To Induct More Women Into It's Organization Post Passing Of Women Reservation Bill In LS

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat | File Photo

Lucknow: After the women's reservation bill was passed in the parliament, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organization of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has decided to induct females in the organization in prominent positions. The Sangh has decided to hold special conventions for women in different parts of the country and increase its base among them.

In the meeting of the co-ordination committee of the RSS held in Lucknow, it was decided to organize women's conventions in every district. The Sangh Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat has asked the affiliated bodies such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and others to help in it. Besides, the Sangh leaders have instructed the BJP to provide active support in its outreach campaign for women.

Scope for women in getting suitable positions in organizations

The meeting presided by the Deputy Chief of Sangh, Arun Kumar decided that instead of limiting the entry of women in its Rashtra Sewika Samiti, it should be opened from the main body also. To date, RSS has a separate cell for women workers in the name of Rashtra Sewika Samiti and no female can enter the main body of Sangh. From now onwards, the women can become Pracharak in the Sangh and be appointed as office-bearers also. Sangh leaders said that this action would remove the confusion among the masses about it being anti-women and gender biased.

RSS also tells other right-wing Hindutva groups to incorporate more women

A senior functionary of Sangh informed that in the centenary year celebration in 2025, there would be a number of women in the organization. The Sangh has also asked its sister concerns such as ABVP, Bajrang Dal, VHP, and Hindu Jagran Manch to increase the number of women workers in it. The Sangh leaders have asked these organizations to place women in prominent positions also.

The proposed district women conventions of Sangh would begin from next month from UP and Madhya Pradesh.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)