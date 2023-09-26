UP: Ramdas Athawale To Hold Two Rallies In State Along With BJP Leaders

Ramdas Athawale | IANS/ File pic

Lucknow: Ahead of LS Poll Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has roped in Republican Party of India (RPI) Chief Ramdas Athawale to campaign in Uttar Pradesh specially to woo backwards and Dalit communities.

Union minister Athawale will hold two big rallies in UP before general elections which will be attended by senior leaders from BJP also. These rallies have been named as Jan Adhikar Rally where the concerns of backwards and Dalit would be addressed. The first Jan Adhikar Rally will be held in Meerut on October 1 while the second one has been scheduled in Lucknow later next month.

Keshav Prasad Maurya to address rally in Meerut

The rally in Meerut will be addressed by the Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya and national vice-president of BJP, Dr Laxmi Kant Bajpai along with Athawale. Though officially the rally has been organized by the state unit of RPI but the BJP workers from west UP have been asked to mobilize a crowd for it. Senior leaders of BJP are of the opinion that such rallies could help the party in mobilizing backward voters in the west UP. These are 37.53 percent backward voters in west UP and with Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal being part of I.N.D.I.A. alliance, BJP has decided to seek help from its allies in the campaign.

Jat community demands reservation

According to a BJP leader from west UP, the party is concentrating on backwards to bring them to the Jan Adhikar rally. Recently two prominent leaders from backward communities have joined BJP leaving SP. Besides, the Jat community in west UP has been demanding reservation at the centre. In the rally the speakers might address the concerns of backwards and make some promises for the election.

UP BJP has decided to hold more rallies of Athawale in the state during the LS Polls of 2024.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)