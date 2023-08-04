 Seema Haider To Get Election Ticket From Ramdas Athawale's Party? This Is What Union Minister Said
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment of India, Ramdas Athawale, responding to questions about reports that his party has offered an election ticket to Pakistani woman Seema Haider who entered India along with her four kids and married Sachin Meena, clarified on the issue and denied all such reports. Replying to the question in his inimitable style, Athawale said that the only ticket his party would offer Seema will be the ticket for her to go back to Pakistan from India.

Athawale also said that there is no relation between his party and Seema Haider. The Union Minister said that though she had become "Seema Meena after marrying Sachin Meena," there are doubts about Seema Haider's background and that the investigating agencies were looking into the case. The whole 'ticket' controversy started because one of his local party worker from Delhi named Kishore Maasum gave one such statement "without asking him," he added.

Watch: "Our party has no relations with Seema Haider. She has come from Pakistan to India...There is no question of including her in our party...If after all, we have to give her a ticket then it will be a ticket from India to Pakistan," says Ramdas Athawale.

SSB Suspends 2 Personnel Who Checked Bus Carrying Pakistani Woman Seema Haider At India-Nepal Border

The SSB, which guards the India-Nepal border, has suspended an inspector and a jawan for alleged dereliction of duty in checking the bus in which Pakistani national Seema Haider entered the country and reached Greater Noida near Delhi, official sources said on Thursday. The action came after investigation into entry of Seema Haider into India from the India-Nepal international border.

Seema Haider Case: SSB Suspends 2 Personnel Who Checked Bus Carrying Pakistani Woman At India-Nepal...
