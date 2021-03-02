UP: Ram temple trust buys more land to expand complex to 107 acres

Lucknow: The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday bought a 676.85 sq metre adjoining land for Rs 1 crore to increase the 70 acres of Ram Lala temple complex to an area of sprawling 107 acres.

The Trust General secretary Champat Rai bought this piece of land from its owner Swami Deepnarayan for Rs 1 crore. The registry of the land was done on Tuesday. The land is next to the famous Asharfi Bhawan, adjoining the 70 acre temple complex.

The BJP MLA from Gosainganj I.P. Tiwari and Trust senior member and RSS Ayodhya Pracharak Dr Anil Mishra were the witnesses in signing the registry papers for the land deal.

With this, the Trust began the exercise to buy over lands and old houses adjoining the boundary of the 70 acres temple complex, which it got after the November 2019 Supreme Court verdict resolving the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri mosque land dispute.

A senior Trust member said that it was being done to bring uniformity in the temple complex boundary and execute plans for the expansion of grand Ram Lala temple.

The main temple will be constructed in an area of only 5 acres but the trust requires at least 107 acres of land to construct Ram Lala temple and other structures which includes a museum, library, Yajnashala, Picture gallery depicting different episodes of Lord Rama’s life etc, he added.

The Trust office-bearers have already identified lands and houses in Ramkot area they intend to buy for this purpose and started holding dialogues with their owners.

The Trust has already collected over Rs 2100 crores during its 44-day Samarpan Nidhi Abhiyan. Audit of the collected funds is being done and Trust members expect that the final amount of donations may well cross over Rs 2500.

The Trust is also deliberating to launch global Samarpan Nidhi Abhiyan for Ram Bhakts living abroad to collect adequate money to carry out its ambitious expansion plans.