UP: Rajnath Singh instructs DRDO to set up two COVID hospitals in Lucknow

Lucknow: Coming to the rescue of Covid-hit patients in his parliamentary constituency, the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has announced to set up two Covid Hospitals in the state capital Lucknow.

A team of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has rushed to Lucknow to select places for setting up two Covid hospitals of 250 beds and 300 beds respectively.

The Defence Minister has directed senior Army Medical Corps and DRDO officials to set-up the two hospitals at war-foot level at places offered by the state government under their supervision.

The make-shift hospitals will have all facilities to treat and take care of Covid positive patients. Besides general wards, it will have ICUs equipped with piped oxygen, ventilators all life-saving equipments to save lives of people in his parliamentary constituency.

The two hospitals will be run under the supervision of senior medical experts from the Indian Army. The Central Command in Lucknow has already been sounded by the defence ministry to make available extra medical and para-medical staff to be manned at the make-shift hospitals.

Rajnath Singh, who is MP from Lucknow, is also sending ventilators, other medical equipment and life-saving drugs for hospitals in Lucknow which are grappling with a high number of patients increasing every day.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced to set up a 1,000-bed Covid hospital in Lucknow. The Chief Minister has also directed all medical colleges and universities in the state to put Fourth and Fifth-year MBBS students on Covid duties in these hospitals.

All hospitals in the state capital Lucknow are facing an acute shortage of medical and paramedical staff after over 400 doctors and paramedics tested positive and went into self-isolation in KGMU, SGPGIMS, Lohia and Civil hospitals.