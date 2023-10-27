UP: Poster War Between Congress-Samajwadi Party Puts I.N.D.I.A. In The Dock

I.N.D.I.A. Alliance | File pic

Lucknow: Failing to reach any consensus in Madhya Pradesh assembly polls over seats, Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders in Uttar Pradesh are engaged in poster war. Claiming their leaders to be the Prime Ministerial candidate both the parties have erected hoardings in Lucknow.

While a few days back the leaders of Samajwadi Party had erected hoardings in Lucknow portraying their leader Akhilesh Yadav as the future prime minister, the congress has given a befitting reply projecting its state president Ajay Rai as would be Chief Minister of UP and Rahul as PM. The top leaders of both the parties have not reacted to this poster and hoarding war and kept mum on it.

'2024 mein Rahu, 2027 mein Ajay Rai'

It may be mentioned that few local congress leaders have put a hoarding at the party state headquarters which says `2024 mein Rahul, 2027 mein Ajay Rai’. Last week an enthusiastic SP worker erected a hoarding saying `Badla Hai Pradesh, Badlenge Desh (We had changed the state and now will change the country). In the hoarding erected by the congress leaders, there are certain issues highlighted which included MSP for farmers, Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Employment, Caste Census and Old Age Pension. These have been the core promises made by the congress in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram assembly election manifestos.

According to a UP congress leader, the party has won in Karnataka and Himachal assembly polls by making these promises, and by highlighting it in the hoarding the message is clear that the party will contest more polls in the coming days keeping focus on it.

SP supports Ajay Rai

However, mocking the congress hoarding, the SP leaders have been saying that Ajay Rai must remember his performance in the previous few elections. The last time Ajay Rai won an election was in 2012 when he became a legislator from Varanasi. Since then, Rai has lost deposits in 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections, said an SP leader.

Meanwhile, the congress leaders said that ever since 2017, Akhilesh Yadav has lost every election and still his men have been making tall claims. According to them, the SP must realize the importance and the role of Congress in central politics.

