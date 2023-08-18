 UP: BJP & Samajwadi Party Set for Head-to-Head Battle in Ghosi Assembly By-Election as Congress & BSP Opt Out
UP: BJP & Samajwadi Party Set for Head-to-Head Battle in Ghosi Assembly By-Election as Congress & BSP Opt Out

The Ghosi seat became vacant following the resignation of its legislator, Dara Singh Chauhan, who switched from the Samajwadi Party to join the BJP.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
UP Polls | PTI Photo

The single by-election for the Ghosi assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh will see a direct face-off between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party, as the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have chosen not to participate. The Ghosi seat became vacant following the resignation of its legislator, Dara Singh Chauhan, who switched from the Samajwadi Party to join the BJP.

article-image

While the BJP has nominated Chauhan as its candidate for the by-election, the Samajwadi Party's contender will be former legislator Sudhakar Singh.

Dara Singh Chauhan's Political Journey

Dara Singh Chauhan, a former minister in the previous Yogi Government, had left the BJP just before the 2022 assembly polls to join the Samajwadi Party. Although Chauhan won the Ghosi seat as an SP candidate, his relationship with Akhilesh Yadav soured soon after the elections. Last month, Chauhan decided to quit the SP and rejoin the BJP, consequently resigning from the state assembly.

BSP's Stance and Potential Support

Although the BSP has a strong presence in the Ghosi assembly seat in the Mau district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, the party opted not to compete, thereby leaving the field open for the Samajwadi candidate. The Congress and BSP have not yet disclosed their support plans for the Ghosi by-poll. However, based on previous by-elections, the Congress might extend its support to the SP candidate. In recent by-elections in Rampur and Mainpuri, the Congress had announced its support for SP candidates.

BSP Likely to Support Sole Opposition Candidate

Senior Samajwadi leaders in Uttar Pradesh suggest that if the BSP aims to defeat the BJP, it is likely to support the sole opposition candidate. This strategic move by the BSP could bring it closer to the opposition alliance named INDIA.

On the other hand, the BJP's Ghosi by-election in-charge and state minister, Danish Azad Ansari, expressed confidence that no one would support the Samajwadi Party, as the people are aligned with the development initiatives championed by the Yogi Government.

