UP: BSP Chief Mayawati Releases First List Of Candidates For Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls

Mayawati angry

Lucknow: Taking lead over others, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has begun preparation for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. Months before the notification of polls, Maya has started finalising the name of her candidates.

On Friday, BSP Chief released the first list of seven candidates for the MP assembly elections. She has also appointed her relative and senior party leader Ashok Siddharth and her nephew Akash Anand as the in-charge of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP assembly elections. Akash has started campaigning in MP with a foot march being taken out by him in Bhopal on Wednesday this week. With the release of the first list of seven candidates it has become clear the BSP would not forge alliance with any party in the coming assembly elections of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The BSP Chief has announced the name of Balbir Singh from Dimani assembly seat in Murena district, Awadhesh Singh Rathore from Niwari, Ram Raja Pathak from Rajnagar, Chattarpur, Devraj Ahirwar from Rougaon and Maniraj Patel from Rampur Baghelan in Satna district as its candidate. In Rewa district BSP has decided to field Vishnu Dev Pandey from Sirmaur and Pankaj Singh from Semaria assembly segment.

After releasing the first list of candidates, Mayawati said very soon the next list would come up and her party would contest MP assembly polls with full might. It may be mentioned that in the 2018 assembly polls of MP, BSP had won two seats. The party has decided to go alone in the assembly polls of all the states as well as parliament.

