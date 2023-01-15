BSP chief Mayawati rules out pre-poll alliance, accuses Congress of creating confusion

Ahead of the parliament elections of 2024, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has made its stand clear regarding its alliances. BSP chief Mayawati has made it clear that there would be no pre-poll alliance with any party. She accused Congress of spreading rumors regarding the alliance.

While talking to media on the occasion of her birthday on Sunday, Mayawati said that BSP would not ally with any political party in any of the elections in future. "Be it parliament or assembly polls, there would be no alliance with anyone. The Congress party has been creating confusion among people regarding a possible alliance, hence it has become necessary to make our stand clear," said Mayawati. She categorically denied any alliance in the forthcoming assembly polls of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

It may be mentioned that BSP had forged an alliance with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 parliament election and won 10 seats. However, both parties severed ties soon after the elections and in the assembly polls last year, BSP had contested on its own. BSP could win only a single seat in the 2022 assembly polls of UP. The denial of Mayawati regarding alliance could be a jolt for the proposed unity of opposition against the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the 2024 parliament elections.

No Benefit from Past Alliances

While denying any pre-poll alliance in future, Mayawati said that her party gets no benefit from such alliances. She said that while the votes of BSP are being transferred to the allies, this does not happen either way. Advocating polls through ballot papers, Mayawati said that people have apprehensions regarding EVMs and it should be cleared, she said that ballot papers should be used in every election. According to her, BSP gets more votes in the polls conducted through ballot papers. She accused that BJP’s victory in polls is only due to EVMs.

On Sunday, BSP observed Manavati’s birthday as 'Jan Kalyankari Diwas' in Lucknow and on this occasion her biography was also released. On this occasion Mayawati lambasted the BJP as well as congress. She said that despite ruling at the centre for a long time congress did not implement the recommendations of Mandal commission and now the BJP is trying to deprive backwards & Dalit’s from the benefit of reservation. The BSP Chief did not spare Samajwadi Party also and said that it failed to give most backwards their due rights.

Terming the global investors summit of Yogi Government a dramas, BSP Chief said it would not benefit common men of UP.