Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for posting "rude" comments on dance video of BSP MLA

ANIUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
BSP MLA Rambai Parihar |
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A police case was registered against a man for allegedly posting "rude" comments on the viral dance video of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Damoh district, Rambai Singh.

A young man allegedly made rude comments on the video on Facebook. Rambai's supporters got angry and staged a protest against the man on Friday.

Rambai's supporters kept creating a ruckus at the Patharia police station throughout the day following the comment made on social media and demanded that a case should be registered against him.

Patharia police finally registered a case against the accused youth after a late-night investigation.

According to Damoh district station in-charge Rajni Shukla, an FIR has been lodged with the help of the cyber cell while the youth is still not in police custody.

Earlier BSP MLA Rambai Singh's dance video, from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh went viral in which the MLA was seen dancing to Sapna Chaudhary's song at her family event.

This video became viral, but a party member from her own assembly constituency made an indecent comment on this video, after which a ruckus was created.

