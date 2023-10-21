UP: Relations Turns Uglier In INDIA After War Of Words Between SP & Congress Over Rahul Gandhi

IP Singh (left) Rahul Gandhi (right) | ANI/Wikipedia

Lucknow: With Congress and Samajwadi party failing to reach any consensus on the seat sharing in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the leaders of both the parties have engaged in a war of words.

On Saturday, the national spokesperson of SP, IP Singh made sharp attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and termed him as dumb leader. The SP spokesperson went on to say that Rahul Gandhi could not convince his own brother Varun Gandhi to join him and he is dreaming of forging an alliance at national level. He said that in the general elections of 2019, Congress gave a slogan of `Chowkidaar Chor Hai’ for Modi and failed to defeat him.

Barbs targeted at Rahul Gandhi

Now how can this party alone manage to defeat a mighty BJP? Singh said that congress can never cause any damage to Samajwadi Party and it is better Rahul Gandhi should go to his maternal place. Earlier another SP spokesperson Faqrrul Hasan Chand had attacked congress state president of UP Ajay Rai terming him as a local goon.

A day before the congress leader and state president of MP, Kamalnath had made a sweeping remark on SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. Kamalnath had said that leave Akhilesh and congress is going to form a government in MP.

Reacting to the remarks of SP spokesperson, the UP congress organizing secretary Anil Yadav termed it unfortunate. He said that SP leader IP Singh was with BJP earlier and would soon go back there. Anil Yadav said that SP must teach its spokesperson as to how one should speak in public.

'I.N.D.I.A leaders have no morals'

Commenting on it, the BJP spokesperson Alok Awasthi said that leaders of I.N.D.I.A have no morals and can say anything about each other. He said SP leaders have lost their senses after hearing derogatory remarks for Akhilesh Yadav and are now using foul language for Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile the SP leaders have started finalizing programmes of party Chief Akhilesh Yadav for campaign in MP. According to them the SP Chief might address rallies in a dozen assembly constituencies for party candidates in the coming days.