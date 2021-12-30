UP: Poor mason commits suicide in Shahjahanpur after probe over transactions worth lakhs in his account

Frightened over a probe into transactions worth lakhs of rupees in a bank account which he had not opened, a poor mason has committed suicide here, police said on Thursday.

In the preliminary investigation, it appears that some foodgrain mafia had opened the account in the name of Ramashish for buying wheat /paddy at the purchasing centres and after receiving the payment stopped using that account, police said.

Ramashish, 45, a mason residing in Khutar town, committed suicide by hanging himself in his room on Wednesday evening, they said.

Quoting the complaint given by his wife Pramila Devi, police said the manager of Axis Bank branch in Khutar and another employee had come to his house and enquired about transactions worth lakhs of rupees in his account between 2015 to 2019 and asked as to why no transaction is taking place now.

The deceased had expressed his ignorance about the account and had told them that he is a mason and had never opened the account, police said.

Pramila Devi alleged that after this the bank manager took Ramashish's photo and asked for his Aadhar card.

It is also alleged that on Tuesday the bank manager and the employee threatened Ramashish by stopping him in the market, and on Wednesday he committed suicide out of fear.

Police has sent the body for post-mortem examination and investigations are on.

