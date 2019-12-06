UP Police counters Mayawati's claim with crime statistics

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday came out with statistics to counter BSP chief Mayawati's statement that 'jungle raj' is prevailing in the state.

"The figures speak for themselves. Jungle Raj is a thing of the past. No longer now. 103 criminals killed and 1,859 injured in 5,178 police engagements in the last more than 2 years. 17,745 criminals surrendered or cancelled their own bails to go to jail. Hardly state guests," UP police said in a tweet.

"In UP, this is happening every day not just in one district but in every district. Be it young girls or aged women, nobody is being spared. There is jungle raj in UP," she said, adding that when she was chief minister she had acted even against members of her own party.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked the state police to take inspiration from Hyderabad police and take strict action against culprits in such cases.

"Uttar Pradesh and Delhi police will have to change," she added.