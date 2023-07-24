UP: Police Bust Drugs Party Showing Cash Stash In Lucknow With Help Of Instagram Reel, Arrest 4

The UP STF on Sunday (July 24) busted a drugs party through a reel shared on Instagram and arrested four accused. An Instagram reel video showed a girl and others with cash and background music. However, the "show-off" proved costly for the accused as police managed to locate them and arrest the gang with the help of the video. Reports said that over Rs 6 lakh was recovered during the drugs party. However, the main accused and others involved in drugs case are still absconding, said police.

Video shows 4 people in the party

The video shows four people counting cash. Stash of cash is placed close to where they are sitting. One of them is heard saying, "Will buy a car. Owning a car is a dream." Another person is heard saying, "will buy a car tomorrow itself."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modus operandi

Reports said that the people seen in the video were called for a drugs party by one Tarun Awasthi, who is also seen in the video. He was told to come to the drugs party by his friend Pankaj, who had booked the room for them. These people had also partied with Arun and Lucky earlier, who are said to be drug dealers.

Mastermind at large

Arun and Lucky run a drugs racket and are also in touch with foreign suppliers and allegedly supplied drugs abroad too. All of this was allegedly done through an online app as the gang took orders on the app, said police. The STF is investigating the entire network of accused Arun and Lucky and trying to find to what extent the four arrested including Arun are involved in the drugs trade.

Four arrested for the party

The STF said that the Instagram reel that went viral is of July 16. The reel was shot in Hotel Rajdhani of Lucknow. All four are in custody and police is further investigating the case. The four arrested have been identified as Arun Awasthi, his friend Swastika, Pankaj and a driver Ajmal Hussain.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)