Cordelia Cruise Drug Bust Case: Order of Not Interacting to Media Applicable to CBI As Well, Says Bombay HC

Mumbai: The court direction asking IRS officer and former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede not to talk to media about the alleged extortion and bribery case related to Cordelia cruise drug bust case is equally applicable to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well.

A division bench of Bombay High Court Justices Ajey Gadkari and SG Dige made the observation after being informed about the media reports pertaining to witnesses who will be summoned in the CBI in its probe against Wankhede.

CBI probe into bribe demand by Wankhede

The CBI is probing Wankhede for allegedly demanding a bribe from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not framing his son Aryan Khan in the drug bust case in October 2021. The HC is hearing a petition filed by Wankhede seeking quashing of the CBI case against him alleging that he was being targeted.

In May, the HC granted Wankhede interim protection from coercive action and asked him not to disclose information to the media after his chats with Khan, which were part of his petition, were reported by the media.

On Thursday, Wankhede’s counsel Aabad Ponda told the court a news report has revealed the witnesses that would be summoned in the case by CBI. “Wankhede has given an undertaking that he would not speak to the media or reveal any probe related information. The reason being this is a sensitive case. But the same sanctity should be maintained from the other side, too,” Ponda said.

However, advocate Kuldeep Patil, appearing for the CBI, said no officer from the investigating agency had revealed anything to the media. He said the CBI will conduct an enquiry, but they have not talked to the media and “will not talk”.

