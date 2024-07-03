UP: PIL Filed In Allahabad HC Demanding CBI Inquiry Into Hathras Stampede Incident

Allahabad HC | Wikimedia Commons

Prayagraj: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court demanding an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Hathras stampede incident which has claimed 121 lives so far, leaving 28 injured.

The PIL has been filed by Advocate Gaurav Dwiwedi who is a lawyer at the Allahabad High Court.

BREAKING: Hathras stampede



PIL in Allahabad HC seeks CBI probe and suspension of key officials.#HathrasStampede #HathrasAccident #HathrasNews pic.twitter.com/wGJJa8d26r — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) July 3, 2024

About The Hathras Stampede Tragedy

As many as 121 people have died while 28 have sustained injuries, according to a statement from the Office of Relief Commissioner.

Of the 28 injured, six people are undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh; six people are admitted at Deen Dayal Hospital in Aligarh; nine people are under treatment at Bagla Hospital in Hathras; one at Agra SN Medical College while six are undergoing treatment at Etah Medical College in Hathras, the official statement mentioned.

Search Operations Carried Out By Uttar Pradesh Police

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh police carried out a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in search of 'Bhole Baba', who held a Satsang in Hathras where a stampede took place claiming several lives. However, he was untraceable, said the police.

"We did not find Baba ji inside the campus...He is not here..." said Deputy SP Sunil Kumar.

An eyewitness in the Hathras stampede incident, Shakuntala Devi said, "There was a Satsang of Bhole Baba going on. Right after the Satsang finished, several people started coming out from there. A stampede took place as the road was uneven and people fell on each other..."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath On The Hathras Stampede Incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said there would be a thorough investigation into the incident to determine whether it was an "accident or a conspiracy."

CM Yogi affirmed that the state government is committed to uncovering the truth behind the Hathras incident.

#WATCH | On Hathras stampede, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "The incident is extremely sad and heart-wrenching... Local organisers had organised a program of 'Bhole Baba'. After the program, when the preacher of the Satsang was coming down from the stage, suddenly a… pic.twitter.com/q8ig2MIQ5T — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

"Doing politics instead of expressing condolences on such an incident is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. The government is already sensitive in this matter and the government will get to the bottom of this matter whether this is an accident or a conspiracy, and give appropriate punishment to all those responsible for this incident", he said.

The Chief Minister further said that to ensure a thorough investigation, a team has been formed under the chairmanship of Additional DG Agra, tasked with providing a detailed report.

Earlier today, the forensic team along with the dog squad reached the incident site in Hathras to collect the evidence as a part of their investigation.