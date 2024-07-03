Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba AKA Narayan Saakar Hari Claimed He Worked For Intelligence Bureau, Says Report |

UP: At least 116 people lost their lives in a stampede at a religious event organised by self-styled guru Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Saakar Hari. Bhole Baba has claimed connections with the Intelligence Bureau and shared that he was inclined toward spirituality during his professional career, resigning in the 1990s to fully pursue his spiritual path, according to an NDTV report.

Born as Suraj Pal in Bahadur Nagari village, Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, to a farmer named Nanne Lal and Katori Devi, Bhole Baba had two brothers, one of whom has passed away. He completed his initial education in his village and worked as a head constable with the Local Intelligence Unit of the UP police. Pal reportedly stated that he began working with the Intelligence Bureau after college and his spiritual inclination developed during his tenure there.

Suraj Pal Turned To Narayan Saakar Hari In 1999

In 1999, he left his police job and adopted the name Narayan Saakar Hari, said the report. Unlike many other spiritual leaders, Narayan Hari does not wear saffron robes. Instead, he prefers a white suit and tie or a kurta-pyjama.

During his sermons, he claims that he does not keep any of the donations he receives, instead using them to support his devotees. His wife, Prem Bati, often accompanies him at these events. Narayan Hari identifies himself as a disciple of Hari and has amassed a sizeable following in western Uttar Pradesh.

Babaji Not Found At Satsang Spot

Meanwhile in another shocking development, the Uttar Pradesh police carried out a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in search of 'Bhole Baba', who held a Satsang in Hathras where the stampede took place claiming the lives of 116 people, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar revealed that Baba ji was not found inside the campus.

"We did not find Baba ji inside the campus...He is not here..," Deputy SP Sunil Kumar told ANI.