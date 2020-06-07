UP: Only five persons can enter temples or mosques

Restricted entry to Kerala temples

Thiruvananthapuram: Starting Monday, when lockdown norms will further ease, temples including the famed Sabarimala and only Guruvayoor Sree Krishna will open their doors to devotees, after almost two months, but allow a restricted entry, said Kerala Minister on Saturday.

State Minister for Devasoms (the body that overlooks the various temples in the State) Kadakampally Surendran said there will be only 600 people who can offer prayers at Guruvayoor on a day.

"Entry will be only for those who register in advance. 600 people can offer prayers every day. With regards to marriages every day maximum 60 can take place and for each marriage only 10 people will be allowed entry.

"At Sabarimala all those who wish to pray have to get online registration. In an hour only 200 people will get darshan," said Surendran and added that the traditional bath at the Pamba river will not be allowed. There will also be no provision for overnight stay in the temple premises.

All those arriving from other states will have to come with a certificate that they are Covid-free.

While the Guruvayoor temple in Thrissur district will open on Tuesday, Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta will open on June 14 at 5 p.m. and will close on June 19 at 10 p.m.

The conventional VIP darshan at Guruvayoor will also not be available.