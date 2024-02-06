UP: Number Of HIV-Positive Prisoners Nearly Doubled Within A Month In Lucknow Jail

Representational photo | File

In Lucknow, a minimum of 36 inmates at the Lucknow District Jail were found to be HIV-positive during health screenings conducted in December last year. The current tally of HIV-infected prisoners in the facility has reached 63, as per reports citing the jail administration.

The delay in testing was attributed to the unavailability of HIV testing kits since September, with the tests eventually being carried out in December.

Officials stated that a significant number of the affected detainees have a history of drug addiction. According to the administration, these prisoners were exposed to the virus through the use of contaminated syringes outside the prison premises. The jail authorities maintain that no inmate has contracted HIV after entering the jail.

Infected Prisioners Undergoing Treatment

All infected prisoners are currently undergoing regular treatment at a hospital in Lucknow. The jail administration is maintaining a vigilant stance, closely monitoring the health of those infected.

Despite the alarming statistics, the administration assures that there have been no HIV-related fatalities in the past five years. The infected inmates are reportedly actively working towards their well-being and containment of the virus within the prison.

The significant number of inmates affected by the virus has raised concerns about the overall health and safety conditions within Lucknow District Jail. Authorities are expected to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the source of the virus and review existing health protocols to prevent further spread among the prison population.