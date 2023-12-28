 UP News: Yogi Govt Bans Liquor In 100 Kosi Radius Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya Ahead Of Inauguration On January 22
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP News: Yogi Govt Bans Liquor In 100 Kosi Radius Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya Ahead Of Inauguration On January 22

UP News: Yogi Govt Bans Liquor In 100 Kosi Radius Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya Ahead Of Inauguration On January 22

This was announced by UP excise minister Nitin Agarwal after meeting Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
AYODHYA RAM TEMPLE | PTI

Lucknow, December 28: The Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale of liquor in a 100 Kosi radius of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The decision comes ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram temple in the holy city on January 22. This was announced by UP excise minister Nitin Agarwal after meeting Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday.

The 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg has also been declared a liquor-prohibited area

The 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg has also been declared a liquor-prohibited area. The decision to ban liquor in the holy city of Ayodhya dates back to 2018 when the Yogi Adityanath government renamed the Faizabad district as Ayodhya. Following this, seers and sadhus in the area demanded a ban on alcohol as well as meat to ‘preserve the sanctity of the place'.

In June last year, the Yogi government banned the sale of liquor in and around temples in Ayodhya and Mathura. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura are two locations where the government had issued an order prohibiting the sale of alcohol.

The authorities cancelled the licenses of Ayodhya’s booze vendors

Additionally, the authorities cancelled the licenses of Ayodhya’s booze vendors. The administration of Mathura has ordered the closure of 37 liquor, beer and bhang stores located near temples. In Mathura, the three pubs located in the hotels were shut down.

Read Also
Ram Temple Inauguration: Reports Say Raj Thackeray Invited To Event While Uddhav Skipped, Sanjay...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result Live 28-12-2023: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Karunya Plus KN-502 At...

Kerala Lottery Result Live 28-12-2023: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Karunya Plus KN-502 At...

VIDEO: Wild Elephant Enters Uttarakhand Court, Causes Chaos Inside Compound Building

VIDEO: Wild Elephant Enters Uttarakhand Court, Causes Chaos Inside Compound Building

UP News: Yogi Govt Bans Liquor In 100 Kosi Radius Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya Ahead Of Inauguration On...

UP News: Yogi Govt Bans Liquor In 100 Kosi Radius Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya Ahead Of Inauguration On...

Who is Narayana Gowda? KRV President Arrested For Vandalism Over Kannada Signboards In Bengaluru

Who is Narayana Gowda? KRV President Arrested For Vandalism Over Kannada Signboards In Bengaluru

Bomb Threat: Stir At Jaipur Airport After E-mail Threatening Blast At 7 Airports Including, Delhi,...

Bomb Threat: Stir At Jaipur Airport After E-mail Threatening Blast At 7 Airports Including, Delhi,...