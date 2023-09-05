UP News: Construction Worker Electrocuted To Death In Kanpur; Disturbing Video Surfaces |

UP: A horrifying video has surfaced on the internet from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur showing harrowing scenes where a man was electrocuted to death in broad daylight. In the video surfaced on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), disturbing visuals show tragic death of a man after getting in contact with a high tension electric wire.

According to reports, the man, probably a construction worker accidentally came in contact with the high-voltage wire during his work. This then led to the immediate electrocution of the man. He can be seen falling on the wire, leading to electric sparks in the poles around.

Trigger Warning: Graphic Content. Please watch with discretion.

Video Shows Harrowing Visuals

Soon due to high current, his body catches fire and within no time, one can see his lifeless body falling off the roof of the under-construction structure. Tragically, people in the surroundings couldn't do anything but witness the horrifying death of the man. The video is said to be from Kanpur. However the exact time and location of the video are unknown.

This tragic incident raises concerns over the safety of construction workers on sites and also raised alarms over the work of the power companies over maintaining such high voltage wires in such crowded public localities. No reports of any action taken in the matter have come forward yet.