 UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath To Disburse ₹20.78 Crore Aid To 431 Farmers Under Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana In Ambedkar Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP News: CM Yogi Adityanath To Disburse ₹20.78 Crore Aid To 431 Farmers Under Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana In Ambedkar Nagar

UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath To Disburse ₹20.78 Crore Aid To 431 Farmers Under Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana In Ambedkar Nagar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will disburse Rs 20.78 crore in aid to 431 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana in Ambedkar Nagar on June 13. The scheme provides financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh to families of farmers facing accidental death or disability.

UP State BureauUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
CM Yogi Adityanath to disburse Rs 20.78 crore aid to 431 farmers under Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana in Ambedkar Nagar | File Photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will disburse Rs 20.78 crore in aid to 431 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana in Ambedkar Nagar on June 13. The scheme provides financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh to families of farmers facing accidental death or disability.

A total of 408 families will receive Rs 5 lakh each, while others will get varying amounts. In 2025-26, the scheme has approved 11,690 applications across 75 districts, with a total financial assistance of Rs 561.86 crore.

The Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana has become a lifeline for farmers, providing crucial financial support. The scheme's budget allocation has grown steadily, reflecting the government's commitment to farmers' welfare.

Read Also
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences, Calls It Painful...
article-image

The event in Ambedkar Nagar will see the disbursement of aid to 431 beneficiaries, with the scheme's impact felt across the state. The government's focus on farmers' welfare is evident in the growing budget allocation, which stands at Rs 1,050 crore in 2025-26.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Shifting Investment Landscape Calls For Tiered Strategies, Says Motilal Oswal AMC’s Akhil Chaturvedi
India’s Shifting Investment Landscape Calls For Tiered Strategies, Says Motilal Oswal AMC’s Akhil Chaturvedi
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
Iranian State TV Confirms Death Of IRGC Head General Hossein Salami In Israeli Attack Targeting Key Sites
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
'Time On Earth Is Limited': Sunjay Kapur's Post From 3 Days Before His Death Goes Viral
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June
Market Outlook: Technical Call of the Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 13th June

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall On Friday; Check More Details

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here

Mastermind(‘s) Raj: Planned Murder 11 Days Before Marriage; Read The Modus Operandi Here