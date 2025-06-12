UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath To Disburse ₹20.78 Crore Aid To 431 Farmers Under Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana In Ambedkar Nagar

CM Yogi Adityanath to disburse Rs 20.78 crore aid to 431 farmers under Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana in Ambedkar Nagar | File Photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will disburse Rs 20.78 crore in aid to 431 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana in Ambedkar Nagar on June 13. The scheme provides financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh to families of farmers facing accidental death or disability.

A total of 408 families will receive Rs 5 lakh each, while others will get varying amounts. In 2025-26, the scheme has approved 11,690 applications across 75 districts, with a total financial assistance of Rs 561.86 crore.

The Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana has become a lifeline for farmers, providing crucial financial support. The scheme's budget allocation has grown steadily, reflecting the government's commitment to farmers' welfare.

The event in Ambedkar Nagar will see the disbursement of aid to 431 beneficiaries, with the scheme's impact felt across the state. The government's focus on farmers' welfare is evident in the growing budget allocation, which stands at Rs 1,050 crore in 2025-26.