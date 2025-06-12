Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences, Calls It Painful Tragedy

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound sorrow over the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight AI171 crash on Thursday, terming it a "painful tragedy." Addressing attendees at an Amar Ujala event in Lucknow, he extended condolences to families of the deceased and prayed for survivors' safety.

"The loss of lives in such incidents is deeply distressing," Adityanath stated, emphasizing the state government's solidarity with affected families. The crash, which occurred earlier today near Ahmedabad, reportedly claimed multiple passengers. The CM urged divine protection against future aviation disasters.