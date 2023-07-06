UP News: AIMPLB Submits Draft To Law Commission For Opposing UCC

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), apex body of Muslims in the country has decided to oppose Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at every level. The board on Wednesday submitted a draft to the Law Commission opposing UCC on the basis of the rights given to the community in the constitution.

At the marathon meeting of AIMPLB held in Lucknow on Wednesday, the draft prepared by noted legal experts was discussed thoroughly before being submitted to the Law Commission. The board members decided to oppose any move of implementing UCC and make people aware about its harms. It asked the members of Muslim community to lodge a protest with the Law Commission on UCC in large numbers. The board members would make people aware about the danger of implementation of UCC and ask them to formally protest before the Law Commission.

Read Also Freedom of religion is not right to convert

Constitutional right to Freedom of Religion

The vice-president of AIMPLB, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangimahli said that the constitution of this country permits us to follow our religion and gives us the right to adopt the practices described in it. He said that the freedom of religion is declared as the fundamental rights in the constitution and the practices related to it have been safeguarded. AIMPLB vice-president said that the freedom of religion should be maintained and it should not be disturbed.

No need for UCC in India

The board unanimously said that there is no need for UCC in India. It said that the issue does not harm the Muslim community alone but others also. Board members said that UCC was also discussed five years ago and the 21st Law Commission had said there was no need for it. The AIMPLB on Wednesday issued an appeal also asking people to lodge a protest against UCC before the Law Commission. The board also released its draft of protest for the public.