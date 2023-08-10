UP News: 2 Women Brutally Thrashed By Men On Road Over Property Dispute In Badaun; Horrific Video Surfaces

2 Women Brutally Thrashed By Men On Road | Twitter

Badaun: A shocking incident of crimes against women came to light from Uttar Pradesh, where two women were thrashed brutally by few men on road in Badaun district. A video of the incident is making rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that few men are mercilessly beating two women in the middle of the road. There is also an elderly woman among the two victims.

As per reports, the incident occurred in the Mahloli village of Bilsi police station area in Uttar Pradesh. The case of fierce fighting with women occurred in the area. The fight occurred over property dispute among members of the same family. Few men are seen dragging two women on the road and then thrashing them in the middle of a crowded road. The crowd is seen witnessing the fight silently, nobody comes forward to save the women from the brutality of men against them.

The two women have sustained serious injuries after being thrashed by the men. Two minors are also seen in the video. The minors are also attacking the women with bricks in their hand. A half naked man is seen kicking a woman and another man is seen pulling her hair and beating her brutally. The elderly woman is also being beaten and pushed to the ground by the men.

The women have been admitted to the nearby hospital after facing serious injuries after the attack. As per reports, a case has been registered in connection with the incident. Police is taking necessary action against the culprits. The Police has also arrested one person in connection with the case. Government should take action to stop such crimes against women and strict action should be taken against criminals involved in such crimes.

