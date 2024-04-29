TMCs Alleged Fractional Feud Claims Party Worker's Life

Representative Image

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing general elections alleged factional feud was seen in Trinamool Congress (TMC) which claimed the life of a TMC worker in Baguihati near Kolkata.

On Saturday late evening during a fight between the two groups in TMC bricks were pelted at each other following which one person identified as Sanjeev Das got seriously injured. On being taken to a local hospital doctors declared him brought dead.

Daughter of the deceased worker alleged that the local Councillor and MMIC ‘did not’ take their calls. She even complained that the Councillor is behind the incident.

Police were seen giving guard to the area on Sunday which suddenly became ‘violent’ on Saturday late evening.

According to a police official, several cases including those related to the Arms Act were earlier registered against the deceased TMC worker.

A total of 13 people have been arrested over the incident and investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker sustained head injury after TMC workers allegedly beat her with sharp weapons while she was setting up posters of BJP’s Kolkata (South) candidate Debasree Chowdhury in Anandapur area in south Kolkata.

The lady has also lodged a police complaint. On Sunday Debasree along with the injured lady were seen agitating in front of the Anandapur Police Station.